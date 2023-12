JAY-Z has unveiled his eagerly awaited year-end playlist titled “Couple Songs of ’23.” Known for his discerning taste, the curated list showcases JAY-Z’s favorite tracks from the past year, offering insights into the music that has resonated with the influential artist.

Included in the playlist are Victoria Monet, Tyla, Lil Durk, Drake, Nas, Westside Gunn, Gunna, Nicki Minaj, and more. You can check out the playlist below.