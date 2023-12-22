The Golden Globes® has announced that renowned stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy will take the stage as the host of the highly-anticipated 81st Annual Golden Globe® Awards. Scheduled to air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, Koy will bring his unique charm, energy, and unpredictable humor to the three-hour broadcast, marking his debut as the show’s host.

“We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience,” said Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes President. “We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” said Koy. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!”

“Jo’s genuine brand of comedy is sure to entertain our honorees in the room at the Beverly Hilton and viewers at home. We are excited to work with him to make this year’s show laugh-out-loud from beginning to end,” said executive producing showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner.

Known for his relatable comedy inspired by his vibrant family, Koy is a leading stand-up comedian, actor, and author. His recent “Funny Is Funny World Tour” achieved record-breaking sales at prestigious venues globally. With five highly-rated stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, Koy’s success extends to film, including Universal Pictures’ Easter Sunday and Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards will feature two new categories – Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment will serve as executive producers, with Weiss directing. Barry Adelman and Helen Hoehne also join as executive producers. Dick Clark Productions will organize and produce the globally watched event, celebrating excellence in both motion pictures and television.