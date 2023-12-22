Lil Wayne will forever go down in history as the “Best Rapper Alive,” but he’s a GOAT label owner. As the founder of Young Money, Weezy was able to put on a slew of talented artists, including two of the biggest artists in the world: Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Most recently, Lil Wayne hopped on Complex’ GOAT Talk alongside 2 Chainz. The two recently unveiled their highly-anticipated collaborative project titled Welcome 2 Collegrove.

When asked who Wayne considers the “GOAT Young Money artist,” the “Lollipop” rapper didn’t hesitate in naming the Queen Barbie herself, Nicki Minaj.

Advertisement

“GOAT Young Money artist? Nicki Minaj,” Wayne answers.

Tity Boi quickly agreed too, stating: “I would say Nicki too. I love Nicki too.”

Nicki Minaj recently unveiled her album, Pink Friday 2, where Lil Wayne appears as a standout feature on “RNB.” Nicki even went as far as crediting Lil Wayne for saving her project from yet another delay. Pink Friday 2 was originally supposed to be released in November.

She announced on social media: “My beloved brother/boss stepped up for me so that I wouldn’t have to push my album back. His name is Lil Wayne AKA the GOAT. He will perform tmrw @ the Chicago show.”

This was in regards to Lil Wayne replacing her on the lineup for 103.5 KISS FM’s Chicago Jingle Ball.