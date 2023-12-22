ABC and Dick Clark Productions have unveiled the New York lineup for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024,” the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora, the festivities will kick off from New York’s Times Square with an all-star musical ensemble featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyla.

Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion will grace the Planet Fitness stage, delivering an electrifying performance for her dedicated fanbase. Country superstar Jelly Roll, accompanied by singer-songwriter Jessie Murph, will entertain the crowd with a medley of his chart-topping hits. Sabrina Carpenter, known for her Platinum-certified hit “Nonsense,” will showcase her musical prowess, while global Amapiano Pop/R&B sensation Tyla will perform tracks from her upcoming self-titled debut LP.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” will air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, December 31, promising an unforgettable start to the New Year.