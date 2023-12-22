The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has revealed the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2024, boasting several notable first-time nominees. Among them are the iconic 2008 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team (“Redeem Team”), basketball legend Vince Carter, Seimone Augustus, Bill Laimbeer, Rick Barnes, Mike Fratello, and Penny Taylor.

“NBA Today” on ESPN, hosted by Malika Andrews, will provide an exclusive first look at the nominees, with insights from Class of 2023 Hall of Famer Becky Hammon, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, and Brian Windhorst. Finalists will be disclosed on February 16 during NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, and the full Class of 2024 will be unveiled on April 6 during the NCAA Final Four in Phoenix.

The enshrinement weekend, set to commence on August 16 at Mohegan Sun, will include the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, followed by the Enshrinement ceremony on August 17 at Springfield’s historic Symphony Hall. VIP packages go on sale on February 16, while single-event tickets will be available starting April 6 at hoophall.com.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Ballot

* Indicates First-Time Nominee

NORTH AMERICA NOMINEES

2008 U.S. Olympic Redeem Team (TEA)* Marv Kessler (COA)* Rick Barnes (COA)* Bill Laimbeer (PLA)* John Beilein (COA) Jim Larranaga (COA) Chauncey Billups (PLA) Mike Leonardo (COA)* Vince Carter (PLA)* Maurice Lucas (PLA) Tom Chambers (PLA) Shawn Marion (PLA) John Clougherty (REF) Rollie Massimino (COA) Michael Cooper (PLA) Bill Morse (COA)* Joey Crawford (REF) Dick Motta (COA) Terry Cummings (PLA) Jack Nagle (COA)* Jack Curran (COA) Jim Phelan (COA) Bobby Dibler (REF)* Bo Ryan (COA) Don Donoher (COA)* Charles Smith (COA)* Robert Foley (COA)* Stan Spirou (COA) Mike Gminski (PLA)* Reggie Theus (PLA) Lou Henson (COA) Jerry Welsh (COA)* Marques Houtman (PLA)* Buck Williams (PLA) Marques Johnson (PLA) John Williamson (PLA)

WOMEN’S NOMINEES

Leta Andrews (COA) Debbie Miller-Palmore (PLA) Seimone Augustus (PLA)* Marian Washington (COA) Jennifer Azzi (PLA) Dean Weese (COA) Doug Bruno (COA)* Chris Weller (COA)* Cheryl Ford (PLA)* Andrew Yosinoff (COA)* Becky Martin (COA)

CONTRIBUTOR NOMINEES

Pete Babcock Bobby Lewis Dick Baumgartner Fred McCall Henry Bibby Jack McCloskey Marty Blake Jon McGlocklin Vic Bubas Speedy Morris Doug Collins Dennis Murphy Wayne Duke Curly Neal Bill Foster Jack Powers Mike Fratello* Will Robinson Bob Gibbons Gene Shue Simon Gourdine Herb Simon* Tim Grgurich Scott Tarter* Junius Kellogg Donnie Walsh Johnny “Red” Kerr Jerry West* Tom Konchalski World Wheelers*

INTERNATIONAL NOMINEES

David Blatt (COA)* Ettore Messina (COA)* Tal Brody (CONT)* Juan Carlos Navarro (PLA)* Jean-Jacques Conceicao (PLA)* Andres Nocioni (PLA)* Mirza Delibasic (PLA) Fabricio Oberto (PLA)* Jorge Garbajosa (PLA)* Jose Ortiz (PLA)* Andrew Gaze (PLA)* Amaury Pasos (PLA) Panaglotis Giannakis (PLA)* Modesto Palauskas (PLA)* Giuseppe Giergia (PLA) Togo Soares (PLA) Dusan Ivkovic (PLA) Penny Taylor (PLA)* Andrei Kirilenko (PLA)* Michele Timms (PLA)* Vladimir Kondrashin (COA) Amaya Valdemore (PLA)* Marcos Leite (PLA) Ranko Zeravica (COA)

WOMEN’S VETERAN NOMINEES

1982 Cheyney State NCAA Final Four Team (TEA) Lometa Odom (PLA) Alline Banks Sprouse (PLA) Harley Redin (COA) Edmonton Commercial Grads (TEA) Hazel Walker (PLA) John Head (COA) Valerie Walker (PLA) Yolanda Laney (PLA) Dean Weese (COA) Nashville Business College (TEA)

VETERAN NOMINEES