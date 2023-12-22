Roc Nation, SL Green, and Caesars Entertainment organized an informative event at Hartley House in Hell’s Kitchen, shedding light on the potential career opportunities tied to the Coalition’s bid for a gaming license in New York State. With three licenses anticipated next year, the Coalition’s bid, if successful, would result in the development of the state-of-the-art gaming facility, Caesars Palace Times Square.

Open to the public from 8 am to 8 pm ET, the event provided a platform for local community members to explore various positions available at the proposed Caesars Palace Times Square. Representatives from hospitality, gaming, food & beverage, and more were present to discuss training programs for prospective roles, emphasizing the diverse career opportunities the project could generate.

Potential positions at Caesars Palace Times Square span gaming, hotel operations, food & beverage services, marketing, entertainment, general operations, and facility operations. The event underscored the commitment to engaging the community and fostering awareness about the broad spectrum of employment possibilities associated with the envisioned gaming facility.

