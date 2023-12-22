Taraji P Henson Reaches Out To Oprah Winfrey Following Viral Video

This week actress Taraji P. Henson broke down in tears over frustration with Hollywood. She admitted she was considering quitting her job, over the pay gap for Black actresses and revealed she hasn’t had a raise in years. The blogs suspected there was tension between Taranji and Oprah but it seems Oprah has made things right with the Empire actress.

Taranji posted a photo of she and Oprah with the caption:

It is so important for black women and ALL women of color to support each other.

It is also imperative to have women of color in decision making positions across ALL industries.

Thank you for responding to my message with the compassion, understanding and support that I’ve received.💜🙏🏾💜

With that being said…

Ms. OPRAH has been nothing less than a steady and solid beacon of light to ALL OF THE CAST of The Color Purple!!!

She has provided ENCOURAGEMENT, GUIDANCE and UNWAVERING SUPPORT to us all.

She told me personally to reach out to her for ANYTHING I needed, and I did!

It took ONE CALL… ONE CONVERSATION… and ONE DECISION MAKING BLACK WOMAN to make me feel heard.

Thank You Ms. @OPRAH For ALL That You Do 💜💜💜

