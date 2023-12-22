Trevor Noah is set to return as the host of the GRAMMYs for the fourth consecutive year. The Recording Academy and CBS announced the return of the GRAMMY-nominated comedian, actor, author, and former “The Daily Show” host.

Trevor Noah is set to return as the host of the GRAMMYs for the fourth consecutive year. The Recording Academy and CBS announced the return of the GRAMMY-nominated comedian, actor, author, and former “The Daily Show” host. The show is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Noah confirmed his return below.