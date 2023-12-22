Speaking with NBC News, Tiffany Red, one of Cassie’s friends, spoke out in light of the assault lawsuit filed by the singer. In the interview, Red reveals she was a witness to verbal abuse during the time she served as a songwriter for Cassie.

Red says during Cassie’s 29th bithday celebration, Diddy showed up to a karoake bar and cursed her out in front of her friends. Red stated later that night, she awoke to the sound of screaming in Cassie’s home as she stayed as a guest, revealing she saw Cassie in a sedated state. Claiming Diddy sounded like a “monster” at the time, Red said he asked her to tell Cassie that she wanted “some birthday dick.”

“I’m like, she doesn’t have to have sex with you if she doesn’t want to,” Red said. She stated that she found out the truth of the situation recently, claiming Diddy wanted her to participate in a “freak off.”

Advertisement

Red stated Diddy would hire sex workers to have sex with Cassie, in which he would watch and direct the event. “She told me the only time he was willing to do anything, work on her music, or go through plans was when she had a freak off,” Red said.

“To find out that like I spent all these years writing these songs for him to rape my friend to is just disgusting to think about,” Red said.

You can hear it all from Tiffany Red below.