The late Amy Winehouse’s father, Mitch Winehouse, has taken legal action against two former friends of the iconic singer, alleging that they unlawfully auctioned off his daughter’s possessions for personal gain. Documents obtained by The Daily Mail reveal that Mitch is seeking £730,000 (approximately $930,000) from Naomi Parry and Catriona Gourlay, who are accused of putting Amy Winehouse’s belongings up for sale at auctions in London in 2021 and 2022.

Mitch Winehouse argues that the items were listed “in their own names and on their own behalf,” leading to the conversion of Amy’s property for their benefit. The lawsuit alleges that Amy’s friends profited from the auction without proper authorization or explanation of how they acquired her possessions.

A statement from Amy Winehouse’s estate released last month stated, “Two individuals sold a number of items at that auction and have retained the proceeds: the items were all Amy related. The estate has questioned how these items came into their possession and has not had satisfactory answers. The estate has therefore launched a legal process to clarify the situation.”

If the lawsuit is successful, any monetary compensation received will be donated to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, a charity established by her estate with the mission to assist individuals struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

Amy Winehouse, known for her soulful and jazz-influenced voice, tragically passed away at the age of 27 in July 2011 due to alcohol poisoning. Despite her untimely death, Winehouse’s music continues to resonate, and her legacy is celebrated by artists across various genres. Recently, UK artist Skepta paid tribute to Amy Winehouse with a house-fused single featuring a sample from her iconic track “Tears Dry on Their Own.”

The haunting and uptempo tribute showcases the enduring impact of Amy Winehouse’s artistry, emphasizing the timeless nature of her contributions to music. As the legal battle unfolds, the attention remains on preserving the legacy of a beloved artist and supporting initiatives that reflect Amy Winehouse’s dedication to helping others facing addiction challenges.