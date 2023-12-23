‘Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero’ Takes New York/New Jersey on an Enchanting Adventure

Prepare to be thrilled as Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero, a captivating spectacle that brings together the magic of classic and modern Disney tales on skates into the NY/NJ area from January 4–21, 2024. This magical medley of stories, featuring beloved characters from Encanto, Moana, Frozen, and more, promises an unforgettable experience for families at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, Prudential Center in Newark, and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy take center stage to guide audiences through a mesmerizing adventure filled with tales of heroism and self-discovery. Mirabel, from the enchanting world of Encanto, leads the way as she embarks on a heroic journey to save her family’s cherished Casita. In the process, she discovers the importance of embracing one’s unique gifts, magical or not, and the true power of love and self-acceptance.

Join Moana, the adventurous islander, on a thrilling quest alongside the mighty demigod Maui. Witness Anna and Elsa, the iconic sisters from Frozen, as they navigate challenges with their trusty snowman companion, Olaf, to protect their kingdom. Dive “Under The Sea” with The Little Mermaid and explore the wonders of the ocean. Follow Rapunzel as she dares to step into the world beyond her tower, and witness the bold journey of Belle as she tames the fearsome Beast.

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero brings these beloved characters to life through cutting-edge figure-skating, dazzling costumes, and stunning set designs. The show incorporates innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps, and breathtaking skating performances, ensuring an immersive experience that the whole family will cherish forever.

This enchanting production is not just a spectacle on ice but also a celebration of courage, determination, and heart—the essential qualities that define the hero within each one of us. Join the magic, laughter, and wonder as Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero unfolds its spellbinding narrative, reminding audiences that the true magic lies in being true to oneself and embracing the hero within.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the legacy of Disney come to life in this extraordinary production. Gather your family and get ready to embark on a journey of enchantment and discovery with Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero in New York/New Jersey.

B E L M O N T P A R K

WHEN: Thursday, January 4 7:00 PM

Friday, January 5 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 6 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, January 7 12:00 PM & 4:00 PM

WHERE: UBS Arena at Belmont Park – 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Belmont Park, NY 11003

TICKETS: Family friendly ticket pricing available!

It’s easier than ever to experience the Disney magic. With a variety of ticket options, choose what fits best for an enchanted experience.

Tickets now available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or visit the venue Box Office.

*Ticket prices subject to change – additional venue/ticketing fees may apply

N E W A R K

WHEN: Thursday, January 11 7:00 PM

Friday, January 12 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 13 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, January 14 12:00 PM & 4:00 PM

Monday, January 15 1:00 PM

WHERE: Prudential Center – 25 Lafayette Street, Newark, NJ 07102

TICKETS: Tickets now available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or visit the venue Box Office.

*Ticket prices subject to change – additional venue/ticketing fees may apply

B R O O K L Y N

WHEN: Thursday, January 18 7:00 PM

Friday, January 19 11:00 AM & 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 20 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, January 21 12:00 PM & 4:00 PM

WHERE: Barclays Center –620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

TICKETS: Tickets now available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or visit the venue Box Office.

*Ticket prices subject to change – additional venue/ticketing fees may apply

