In the glitzy realm of Hollywood, power couples aren’t just about love and romance; they’re also about creating a financial empire together. A recent study by experts at Arka has unveiled the net worth of some of the most iconic celebrity couples, shedding light on who rules not only in the matters of the heart but also in wealth.

1. Beyoncé and Jay-Z – $3.04 Billion

Undoubtedly the reigning monarchs of the list, Beyoncé and Jay-Z boast a staggering combined net worth of $3.04 billion. The music industry power couple exemplifies success, with Jay-Z, the first hip-hop billionaire, contributing $2.5 billion to the union. Beyoncé, with her illustrious music career, fashion brand, and live performances, adds another half a billion to their wealth.

2. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – $1.425 Billion

The second spot is claimed by Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, representing the music industry once again. Rihanna’s empire, fueled by her music career and Fenty Beauty, propels the couple to a combined net worth of $1.425 billion, where the female partner significantly outshines the male.

3. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – $1.13 Billion

Taylor Swift, a global sensation in the music industry, joins forces with NFL star Travis Kelce to secure the third position with a combined net worth of $1.13 billion. Taylor’s successful music tours take the lead, emphasizing the trend of female partners leading in earnings.

4. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet – $725 Million

In the fourth spot, the unexpected duo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet boasts a total net worth of $725 million. Kylie’s massive net worth of $700 million, largely from selling part of Kylie Cosmetics, overshadows Chalamet’s $25 million, primarily earned through acting.

5. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – $500 Million

The iconic duo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck claims the fifth position with a combined net worth of half a billion. J Lo’s net worth of $400 million, earned through her successful music and acting career, outshines Affleck’s income, emphasizing the female partner’s dominance.

6. David and Victoria Beckham – $520 Million

The dynamic duo of David and Victoria Beckham secures the sixth position with a combined net worth of $520 million. David’s $450 million, earned through club wages and brand endorsements, takes the lead, while Victoria’s $70 million comes from her luxury fashion brand.

7. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – $380 Million

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds claim the seventh spot with a combined net worth of $380 million, where Ryan’s ventures in various industries significantly outweigh Blake’s contribution.

8. Hailey and Justin Bieber – $320 Million

In the eighth position, Hailey and Justin Bieber bring in a combined net worth of $320 million, with Justin being the primary earner, amassing $300 million from his music career.

9. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny – $163 Million

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny secure the ninth spot with a combined net worth of $163 million, where Bad Bunny’s slightly higher net worth places the couple in the rankings.

10. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker – $65 Million

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker claim the tenth spot, with Kourtney’s $65 million, largely from her lifestyle brand Poosh, overshadowing Barker’s net worth.

11. Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz – $80 Million

In the eleventh position, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz bring in a combined net worth of $80 million, with Tatum’s diverse assets and strategic investments leading the financial front.

12. Zendaya and Tom Holland – $46 Million

The list concludes with Zendaya and Tom Holland, where Zendaya’s $22 million surpasses her boyfriend’s $18 million, primarily earned through acting.

In a world where fame and fortune often go hand in hand, these power couples showcase not only love but also financial prowess, creating a legacy that extends beyond the silver screen.

Who is your favorite couple?