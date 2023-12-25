Future Gives Update on Album with Metro Boomin: ‘Album on the Way’

Future is once again teasing his forthcoming joint album with Metro Boomin. Maybe we will get it to kick off 2024? Hitting Instagram, Future shared on his story: “Album on the way.”

Metro Boomin continues teasing fans about the work he and Future are cooking up. Hitting X, the super producer, spoke about a beat that he is surely going to make his joint album with Pluto.

Just made a beat so crazy that I’m 1000% sure this gotta be on the album @1future wya I’m bout to get on the plane 🛩️🛩️🛩️ — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) November 7, 2023

After that flight I’m getting on another plane and taking this one straighttttt to @therealmikedean 🛩️🛩️🛩️ — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) November 7, 2023

I promise I’m working hard overtime every single day on this but GREAT things come to those who wait and I promise that y’all gon EAT when this album drops 🍽️ — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) November 7, 2023

In September, Metro Boomin told fans that his forthcoming project with Future is ready. Hitting Instagram, Metro shared an image holding a bird and delivered a message.

“me and @future album on the way drop some 🦅🦅🦅 if you ready #freebandz,” Metro wrote.

Metro Boomin is continuing to tease his forthcoming project with Future. While at his Heroes and VIllains pop-up in New York City, Metro Boomin was asked about his upcoming album with Future, and Complex got an answer.

“The ultimate album right now is about to be the one with me and Future,” Metro said. “Now that Spider-Man is out and people love and resonate with it, my focus can go to what I and Pluto got coming out. I’m not doing anything until that gets done.”

He added, “It’s tunnel vision on that one because I was spreading myself thin between Heroes & Villains, Spider-Man, Coachella, and still shooting videos for Heroes. But now the focus is on this album and we’ve been working.”

After a 10+ year journey it was surreal to perform @coachella in front of 20k+ with my brother @1future 🦅🦅🦅 Metro Pluto album otw🔥🔥🔥🔥#TROCHELLA pic.twitter.com/9E6fj32TGb — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 18, 2023

Metro Boomin’ hinted at a collaboration album with Future once, then he doubled down on it. Teasing the album in his Instagram recap of Coachella.