Jay Rock Says TDE is Dropping a Compilation Album at the Top of 2024

Fans are looking for what music has in store for 2024. Well, guess what? According to Jay Rock, there will be a TDE compilation album. Speaking with the Associated Press, Jay Rock revealed the album will be on the way.

“It’s been 20 years since TDE been in the game. So we are putting together a compilation album, so we should be dropping that at the top of the year,” said Jay Rock. “I don’t know how many songs we’re going to put on there, but we got a majority of Black Hippy on that thing.”

You can hear it from him below.

