The trailer for Dave Chappelle’s upcoming comedy special, The Dreamer, is now available. The elite narraration skills of Morgan Freeman introduce the trailer.

“What do you dream about? Not the dreams you have in your sleep: the ones you hold in your heart. Don’t be intimidated by the audacity of your dream — be inspired by it,” Freeman says. “What happens to a dream deferred? Lucky for Dave, he doesn’t know.”

You can see the trailer below.

