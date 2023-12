Nicki Minaj Ranks Her Best Albums, ‘Pink Friday 2’ Lands at No. 1

Nicki Minaj Ranks Her Best Albums, ‘Pink Friday 2’ Lands at No. 1

Nicki Minaj was tweeting with the Barbs and revealed the definitive order of all her albums. Nicki said Pink Friday 2 is the No.1 album. The order was rounded out by The Pinkprint, Queen, Pink Friday, and Pink Friday Roman Reloaded (The Re-Up).

She added, “But I truly respect all gag city resident opinions. What the albums mean to you is your own truth based on where you were in your own life.”

You can see Minaj’s message below.

Ok here’s my honest ranking



1. Pink Friday 2

2. The Pinkprint

3. QUEEN

4. Pink Friday

5. Pink Friday Roman Reloaded (The Re-Up)



🫶🏽🎀♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 22, 2023

Nicki Minaj and her Pink Friday 2 album has flooded the Billboard hot 100. The album sits at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as well.

Pink Friday 2 launched 14 songs into the Hot 100, with two debuting into the top 40, “Everybody” feat Lil Uzi Vert at No. 26 and “Needle” feat. Drake at No. 34.

The additional entries are below.

No. 42, “FTCU”

No. 58, “Barbie Dangerous”

No. 60, “Are You Gone Already”

No. 63, “Let Me Calm Down,” feat. J. Cole

No. 64, “Beep Beep”

No. 73, “Big Difference”

No. 74, “Fallin 4 U”

No. 80, “RNB,” feat. Lil Wayne & Tate Kobang

No. 82, “Pink Friday Girls”

No. 87, “Cowgirl,” feat. Lourdiz

No. 89, “Pink Birthday”

No. 95, “Bahm Bahm”

Pink Friday 2 has now pushed Minaj to the top of the list of female rappers with the most No. 1 albums on Billboard.

Before the release of the album, Minaj was tied with Foxy Brown for the record. Pink Friday 2 moved 228,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Dec. 14.

Additionally, the album is the biggest debut for a female HIp-Hop album in Spotify history. The album also sold 25,000 copies of vinyl.