A brawl erupted between Eastern Michigan and South Alabama following the 68 Ventures Bowl game. The two battled Saturday night, with South Alabama winning 59-10.

After the game, Eastern Michigan defensive back Korey Hernandez sucker punched Jamarrien Burt, sparking a brawl that had to be separated. Following the game, Eastern Michigan issued a statement condemning the fight.

“We strongly condemn the actions of some of the student-athletes on the EMU football team in the ugly incident that took place following last night’s 68 Ventures Bowl. We are deeply upset and embarrassed by what happened,” the statement read. “Their conduct does not reflect the great pride and high standards we place on the game and our program, and the expectations for good sportsmanship and exemplary conduct of student-athletes on and off the field. What happened was completely unacceptable. We apologize to the Eastern Michigan University community and to the South Alabama team and their fans.”

Advertisement

You can see the brawl below.