Jennifer Lopez is expanding her highly anticipated return to the touring stage with additional performances in Miami, Toronto, and New York City as part of This Is Me…Now The Tour. After a five-year hiatus, Lopez is making a triumphant comeback following her immensely successful 2019 tour, grossing over $50 million with sold-out venues nationwide.
Produced by Live Nation, the 37-city tour kicks off on June 26 in Orlando, FL, at Kia Center, making stops across North America before concluding in Houston, TX, on August 31 at Toyota Center. This Is Me…Now The Tour will feature Lopez’s chart-topping hits spanning her illustrious career, alongside tracks from her latest album.
The tour coincides with the global release of Lopez’s album This Is Me…Now and Amazon Original, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story on February 16th, along with the upcoming documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, premiering on Prime Video on February 27th.
Tickets for the newly added dates will be available starting with a JLo Fan Club presale on Thursday, February 22 at 10 AM local time, followed by additional presales. General on-sale begins Friday, February 23 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.
THIS IS ME…NOW THE TOUR DATES:
Wed Jun 26 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
Fri Jun 28 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
Sat Jun 29 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center – JUST ADDED
Tue Jul 02 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
Wed Jul 03 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena*
Fri Jul 05 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
Sat Jul 06 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Tue Jul 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Thu Jul 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
Sat Jul 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
Tue Jul 16 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Wed Jul 17 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
Fri Jul 19 | Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
Sat Jul 20 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena*
Mon Jul 22 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Wed Jul 24 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
Fri Jul 26 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
Sat Jul 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tue Jul 30 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Wed Jul 31 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 02 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena*#
Sat Aug 03 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena*# – JUST ADDED
Mon Aug 05 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre*#
Wed Aug 07 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Fri Aug 09 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
Sat Aug 10 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Tue Aug 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Wed Aug 14 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Fri Aug 16 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 17 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden – JUST ADDED
Tue Aug 20 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*
Thu Aug 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Sat Aug 24 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Sun Aug 25 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Tue Aug 27 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Fri Aug 30 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
Sat Aug 31 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center*
*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable | #Citi Presale Not Applicable