Jennifer Lopez Adds Second Shows in Miami, Toronto, and NYC to ‘This Is Me…Now The Tour’

Jennifer Lopez is expanding her highly anticipated return to the touring stage with additional performances in Miami, Toronto, and New York City as part of This Is Me…Now The Tour. After a five-year hiatus, Lopez is making a triumphant comeback following her immensely successful 2019 tour, grossing over $50 million with sold-out venues nationwide.

Produced by Live Nation, the 37-city tour kicks off on June 26 in Orlando, FL, at Kia Center, making stops across North America before concluding in Houston, TX, on August 31 at Toyota Center. This Is Me…Now The Tour will feature Lopez’s chart-topping hits spanning her illustrious career, alongside tracks from her latest album.

The tour coincides with the global release of Lopez’s album This Is Me…Now and Amazon Original, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story on February 16th, along with the upcoming documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, premiering on Prime Video on February 27th.

Tickets for the newly added dates will be available starting with a JLo Fan Club presale on Thursday, February 22 at 10 AM local time, followed by additional presales. General on-sale begins Friday, February 23 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

THIS IS ME…NOW THE TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 26 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Fri Jun 28 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Sat Jun 29 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center – JUST ADDED

Tue Jul 02 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Wed Jul 03 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena*

Fri Jul 05 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

Sat Jul 06 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Tue Jul 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Thu Jul 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

Sat Jul 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Tue Jul 16 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Wed Jul 17 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Fri Jul 19 | Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Sat Jul 20 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena*

Mon Jul 22 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Wed Jul 24 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

Fri Jul 26 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Sat Jul 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Jul 30 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Wed Jul 31 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 02 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena*#

Sat Aug 03 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena*# – JUST ADDED

Mon Aug 05 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre*#

Wed Aug 07 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Fri Aug 09 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Sat Aug 10 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Tue Aug 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Wed Aug 14 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Fri Aug 16 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 17 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden – JUST ADDED

Tue Aug 20 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Thu Aug 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sat Aug 24 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Sun Aug 25 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue Aug 27 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri Aug 30 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Sat Aug 31 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center*

*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable | #Citi Presale Not Applicable