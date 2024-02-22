North West has landed on the Billboard Hot 100. In celebration, Kim Kardashian posted the achievement to her Instagram story, penning, “My baby!!!!”

Kim Kardashian celebrates North West earning her first ever entry on the Hot 100 with "TALKING" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fanC8QgIZr — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) February 21, 2024

In case you missed it, North appears on “Talking” from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 1 album.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 1 album has taken over the Billboard Hot 100. All 16 tracks from the album have made the chart.

The highest charting single was “Carnival,” debuting at No. 3. “Fuk Sumn” hit No. 23.

You can see the full run below, courtesy of Billboard:

No. 3, “Carnival”

No. 23, “Fuk Sumn”

No. 26, “Back to Me”

No. 30, “Talking,” feat. North West

No. 33, “Burn”

No. 34, “Vultures,” feat. Lil Durk & Bump J

No. 39, “Stars”

No. 52, “Do It”

No. 53, “Paid”

No. 55, “Keys to My Life”

No. 64, “Paperwork”

No. 65, “Beg Forgiveness”

No. 67, “Hoodrat”

No. 79, “Problematic”

No. 93, “Good (Don’t Die)”

No. 94, “King”

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s VULTURES 1 debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. According to Billboard, the first set of songs from the duo earned 148,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Coming in at No. 2 was Usher’s Coming Home with 91,000 units in the same period.

In an exclusive statement to Complex, Ye simply said of the achievement: “It’s a beautiful time.”

In the tracking week ending Feb. 15, Vultures 1 garnered a total of 148,000 units. Within this figure, streaming equivalent album (SEA) units accounted for 129,000, translating to approximately 167.78 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs. Album sales contributed 18,000 units, while track equivalent album (TEA) units amounted to 1,000.