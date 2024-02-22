Marvel Studios to Cut Kang Story Short, Expected to Move Away from Character

It’s a wrap on The Kang Dynasty at Marvel. In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios decided to pivot away from Jonathan Majors’ Kang character, but the decision was long before his conviction

In a lengthy examination of the Superhero film industry, Marvel is attempting to combat box office superhero fatigue and citing Kang the Conqueror’s “underperformance” in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania by box office standards.

A month after Quantumania, Majors was embroiled in a domestic violence incident, leading to a conviction late last year.

The forthcoming film, The Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, was set to release in 2026. Now, the film will undergo rewrites to “minimize the character or excise him entirely.”

The next film from Marvel will be Deadpool & Wolverine, which is set for this summer.

The bad news continues for Jonathan Majors. As reported by Variety, he was set to play NBA superstar Dennis Rodman in a much-hyped biopic based on the former Chicago Bulls champion.

As the report says, Majors is in the Lionsgate film entitled 48 Hours in Vegas. The studio further distanced themselves by releasing the film all together and handing the rights back to the producers. Sheesh.

48 Hours in Vegas was based on a little-known story that followed Rodman’s inconceivable Las Vegas trip that went down during the 1998 NBA Finals.

The film project has been in limbo after Majors was arrested in early 2023 following a domestic dispute with his now ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Now that he has been convicted on two misdemeanor assault and harassment charges, the studio ultimately dropped the hammer.