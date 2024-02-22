Normani is coming. Hitting social media, the fan favorite announced her solo debut album, Dopamine.

The exact album release date is a bit of a mystery, but the RCA Records release is available for presave on your streaming service of choice. You can see the announcement below.

cryingg typing this rn. DOPAMINE THE ALBUM pic.twitter.com/fjFwlraf0I — Normani (@Normani) February 21, 2024

The Source will provide more details as they become available.

