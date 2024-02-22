Top Dawg Entertainment’s emerging talent, Ray Vaughn, makes a bold statement with his latest release, “Problems” featuring Pusha T. The track, produced by Rayo & Wizzle, showcases sharp lyricism and infectious melodies, setting a new standard for hip-hop in 2024.

“Problems” offers listeners two distinct versions: the original release and a unique mix by the renowned production collective Triangle Park, featuring a sample of “As Long As I Got You” by David Porter and Isaac Hayes. Available on all audio platforms, the single is accompanied by an official music video set to drop on Friday, February 23.

Fresh from his performances on Isaiah Rashad’s 10th anniversary tour for Cilvia Demo, Ray Vaughn’s “Problems” marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the rising star. With its captivating hooks and raw lyricism, the track solidifies Ray Vaughn as an artist to not only watch but also listen to intently in the evolving landscape of hip-hop.

Advertisement