Shoe Palace is honoring the enduring legacy of Malcolm X with a dedicated collection, available exclusively at Shoe Palace retail locations and shoepalace.com starting February 16.

Born on May 19, 1925, Malcolm X’s transformative journey from prison to leadership in the fight for Black equality is commemorated in this collection. His pivotal role in the Nation of Islam’s growth, driven by persistence and charisma, remains influential today. Tragically, Malcolm X was assassinated in February 1965, yet his impact endures.

Notably, this collection marks a historic moment by featuring licensed apparel with the names and likeness of both Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. for the first time. Shoe Palace proudly offers customers this unique tribute to two iconic leaders.

The Shoe Palace x Malcolm X collection, encompassing tees, hoodies, joggers, and shorts, underscores the ongoing relevance of Malcolm X’s legacy. Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate and commemorate the impact of these two remarkable figures with this exclusive collection.

You can see the pieces below.