Justin Fields is setting the record straight on why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on Instagram. In short, he is tired of the discourse about picking him or Caleb Williams and needs a football break.

Speaking on the St. Brown Brothers podcast, Fields revealed he doesn’t take social media serious and he has no hate for the Bears.

“I still mess with the Bears, this and that,” Fields said. “I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline.

“It’s something that I don’t want to see on my timeline. I’m about to go on vacation. I don’t want to see no football. And guess what? Either keep Fields, we want Fields. It’s either draft Caleb [Williams]. I’m tired of hearing the talk. I just want it to be over.”

As of right now, the Bears still own the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, which seemingly puts them in play to draft Caleb Williams out of USC. However, in closing meetings the Bears roster was vocal about keeping Feilds as the starting quarterback.

Fields told the St. Brown’s he still wants to stay in Chicago, stating he loves the city.