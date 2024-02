Jeezy has taken over NPR’s Tiny Desk to hold you down at your desk.

Jeezy The Snowman hit the famed NPR desk with a band to perform in front of a crowd of Howard University students. During his set, Sno touched on Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, performing classics like “Air Forces,” “Standing Ovation,” and more.

You can tap into the performance below.

