Wendy Williams is currently in a facility to assist with cognitive issues. In an exclusive with PEOPLE, Williams’ family made the reveal.

“I spoke with her yesterday and I speak with her very regularly when she reaches out to me,” said Wendy’s sister, Wanda Finnie. “She is, from what I understand, in a wellness, healing type of environment.”

Wanda also revealed due to a break in communication with Williams’ guardian; the communication is limited. “We cannot reach out to her, but she can reach out to us. And she is in a healing place emotionally. She’s not the person that you see in this film.”

Williams’ niece, Alex Finnie, praised the famed talk show host for “taking control of her narrative” with the Lifetime film releasing that highlights her struggles.

“My aunt has always been such a public person and has been an open book, and we’ve all seen the images over the last few months and really few years of what has been like a spiral for my aunt,” Finnie said.

