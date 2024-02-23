CMG hip-hop sensation Big Boogie has dropped his highly anticipated Gangsta Grillz project, Redrum Wizard, featuring an array of star-studded collaborations with DJ Drama, Yo Gotti, GloRilla, Lola Brooke, and Bankroll Jizzle.

The 18-track album showcases the Memphis native’s prowess as he effortlessly holds his own alongside industry heavyweights. “Redrum Wizard” also reveals Boogie’s versatility, transitioning seamlessly from hard-hitting bars to heartfelt love songs and infectious trap dance anthems.

Among the standout tracks is “Bop,” featuring CMG labelmate GloRilla, promising to dominate strip clubs with its undeniable energy. Additionally, the album includes previously released hits like “Only You,” “Left Right,” and “Wop Wop,” solidifying Boogie’s status as a force to be reckoned with in the hip-hop scene.

