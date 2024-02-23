JAY-Z is on Dame Dash’s side in a recent legal matter. Dash was ordered to pay $823,000 in a judgment, and his failure to do so led to a court order to sell his remaining shares of Roc-A-Fella Records.

According to Radar Online, the sum owed is in connection to the 2016 film Dear Frank, which sees the money being paid to Josh Weber. Hov and Roc-a-Fella records third, Kareem “Biggs” Burke interjected, stating the company bylaws reveal the board of directors must approve a sale. The valiant effort may fall short as U.S. Magistrate Robert W. Lehrburger stated the shares can be seized.

On the business side, Hov and Biggs oppose the sale, so the Roc intellectual rights aren’t available via auction, which is exactly what will happen. Lehrburger addressed the two, stating, “They can participate in the auction and place the winning bid.”

“The question at the core of the instant dispute is whether the RAF By-Laws’ prohibition on transfer and sale of Dash’s one-third ownership interest in shares of RAF without the consent of RAF’s board of directors legally prevents sale of Dash’s interest in RAF to satisfy the Judgment,” Leherburger wrote. “The answer indisputably is no.”

Dash was fired as the director of Dear Frank as he was seen as unfit for the job. He then stated Weber ran off with the footage, stating it was his. He would then shop the film to BET under the name The List. Weber won the suit in 2022 but could not collect, leading to the shares going up for auction.