Hitmaka Says He Had a Publishing Issue with DJ Mustard Over Meek Mill’s “Whatever You Need”

While speaking on publishing issues in music, Hitmaka revealed that he has an issue with DJ Mustard.

Appearing on Way Up with Angela Yee, Hitmaka revealed he was working under Mustard on a song, that ended up being “Whatever You Need.”

“I was working under DJ Mustard early in my career and did a record and I gave it to Mustard,” Hitmaka said. “We ended up not working together anymore and he went and reproduced the record and hook because it was a sample. That turned into ‘Whatever You Need,’ Meek Mill, Chris Brown, and Ty Dolla $ign.”

Hitmaka revealed he was able to recover his publishing once he got leverage and advised everyone to have a lawyer on retainer.

