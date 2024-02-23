Move over, The Last of Us fans, because the long-awaited film adaptation of the popular video game Borderlands is coming soon. Starring superstar funnyman Kevin Hart, Ariana Greenblatt, Edgar Ramirez, Cate Blanchett, and none other than Jack Black lead the way in the star-studded big-budget film coming to theaters.

Now get this: Borderlands is a title from Gearbox and 2K and has become one of the top-selling games ever. The trailer top lined by Kevin Hart, gets the ball rolling in the film adaptation. Eli Roth is directing, and he knows how to keep genre fans on the edge of their seats with plenty of action mixed with in-your-face laughs.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett teams up with Kevin Hart in director Eli Roth’s BORDERLANDS. Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is hitting theaters on Aug. 9 but check out the trailer here.