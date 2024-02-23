Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has filed for divorce from her husband, Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia. The revelation comes in the wake of rumors circulating online about Guobadia’s denied U.S. citizenship due to an extensive criminal record.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Williams officially initiated divorce proceedings in Atlanta last Thursday. While speculation mounts regarding Guobadia’s citizenship status, sources close to the couple insist that the divorce is unrelated to recent allegations surrounding Simon’s past.

The split has emerged as an unexpected development, given that the couple tied the knot just over a year ago. The divorce filings indicate that the cause of their separation is an “ongoing matter,” leaving the public to speculate on the reasons behind the dissolution of their marriage.

Advertisement

Simon Guobadia’s citizenship troubles have surfaced as a point of contention amid the divorce news. Reports indicate that the Nigerian businessman faced repeated denials of U.S. citizenship due to an extensive criminal record, adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding narrative.

Insiders close to the situation emphasize that the divorce proceedings are distinct from the ongoing discussions surrounding Guobadia’s citizenship status. While the exact reasons for the split remain undisclosed, the public is left to navigate through a sea of rumors and speculation.

Porsha Williams, who rejoined the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, has been a prominent figure in the public eye, and her relationship with Simon Guobadia has been closely followed. The divorce announcement has added fuel to the already swirling speculations surrounding the couple, creating a buzz within the entertainment and reality TV spheres.

Thoughts?