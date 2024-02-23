Quavo has unveiled his first track of the year titled “HIMOTHY.” With his signature swagger, Quavo navigates the track’s orchestral melody and booming 808 bass, showcasing why he’s regarded as one of the most dynamic artists in the rap game.

Teasing fans earlier in the week on Instagram, Quavo hinted at the impending release of new music, culminating in the drop of “HIMOTHY.” This follows a stellar 2023 for the QC megastar, which saw the release of his highly acclaimed second solo studio album, Rocket Power, in August.