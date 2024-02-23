The record label Long Story Longer is on fire. LSL follows up its EP featuring Kurupt and Obie Trice with a new banger called “Run The Light ” featuring rising star MRK SX and one of the best to ever do it Royce Da 5′ 9″. You know if Royce is involved in a project then the track is about bars and he and MRK SX deliver on the synth driven and heavy drum hitting beat produced by T.Mo. Royce doesn’t release a lot of music or work with a lot of artists, which goes to show the respect he has for Long Story Longer and MRK SX to feature on the track.

“Run The Light” is the first single from Long Story Longer Presents Ras Kass, Yukmouth, Swifty McVay, and MRK SX (Deluxe Edition) and is being released through iconic hip hop label Fatbeats. LSL is taking the industry by storm in 2024 with new music from the likes of Crooked I, D12, Yukmouth, Stevie Stone, Jon Connor, and Horseshoe Gang just to name a few. LSL will deviate from its norm of releasing albums and EPs and will release a series of banging singles throughout the year.