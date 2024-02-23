Whelp, there’s nothing like a good ol’ revival of a popular show, and as reported in Blex Media, Lee Daniels is hard at work to bring Star back on television, where it belongs. So here’s how it wall went down, Blex Media and good reporting by the way, stated that Daniels posted a comment onto an Instagram post from @Iamzoie who wrote in part, “I NEED STAR BACK BECAUSE BAYYYYYY THE WAY I WAS INVESTED[.]”

Then Daniels commented, “Love you for this. It is being written. I appreciate everybody’s love! It’s just taken me FOREVER cause I have other projects…It’s crazy, I had NO IDEA when I created this show the response would be like this. #grateful.”

ICYMI, Star was in the same ballpark as Empire in the music industry. The original series debuted in 2016 and follows three young women who form a group in Atlanta and navigate the music business on their road to success. The series starred Miss Lawrence, Luke James, Lance Gross, Benjamin Bratt, Evan Ross, William Levy, and Brandy. Star was canceled after only three seasons in 2019 but made an impression with a strong fanbase. Back when it got canceled, Daniels supposedly wanted to “wrap up all the loose ends in a television movie,” and as reported by Variety, said, “We’re going to make something real special for you to scream about, with all of our cast members–even the dead ones.”

Well, let’s see how this all shapes up now that Daniels is ramping up interest again. Stay tuned.