STARZ has officially announced the commencement of production for season three of its action-packed drama series Power Book IV: Force in Chicago. The series stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his role as “Tommy Egan,” a character beloved by fans for his distinctive humor and captivating presence.

Set and filmed in Chicago, the series thrives in the city’s vibrant atmosphere, providing an authentic backdrop for its gritty, action-packed narrative. The ensemble cast reflects the diversity and cultural richness of the Windy City, adding depth to the storyline.

Meanwhile, season four of Power Book III: Raising Kanan production is underway in New York following the recent conclusion of its suspenseful third season.

Power Book IV: Force follows Tommy Egan as he navigates the ruthless drug game in Chicago, seeking to establish himself as the city’s sole distributor. As alliances shift and rivalries intensify, Tommy must confront difficult choices to claim his place as a kingpin.

Viewers can catch up on seasons one and two of Power Book IV: Force on the STARZ app.

The series, the third installment in the expanded Power Universe franchise, is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Terri Kopp, and Chris Selak. Gary Lennon serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three, continuing the legacy of compelling storytelling. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.