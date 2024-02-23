WATCH: Drake Reacts to Fan Who Says She Got Pregnant to ‘For All the Dogs’

A Drake fan, Camille Smith, caught his eye with a sign during his show in Nashville. “I got pregnant to For All the Dogs (this is also my 5th time seeing you this tour),” it read.

The fan took the moment to TikTok, captioning, “POV: Drake finally acknowledges you at your 5th show.”

In a live response, Drake said, “That’s a crazy sign by the way” before asking what song. The answer from the fan was “Virginia Beach.”

You can see it all below.