Zendaya in ‘Challengers’ Trailer, Takes Her Fight From the Court and Beyond in New Tennis Drama

Zendaya in ‘Challengers’ Trailer, Takes Her Fight From the Court and Beyond in New Tennis Drama

Here’s the drop, if you didn’t know: Spider-Man and Dune actress Zendaya is playing a tennis star in Luca Guadagnino’s new film Challengers, and there’s plenty of drama to explore in the new trailer.

The choice of music in the trailer is interesting, with Nelly Furtado’s Maneater controlling the pace. Before we explore the official description, Shadow and Act reported that Zendaya plays a former tennis star and champion who had to leave the game due to an injury – and that happens in real life like any other sport. Now get this, she moves on to coaching, but her new clients aren’t just after her tennis experience and want more than they bargained for. Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist are also starring, but here’s the synopsis:

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (O’Connro) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Advertisement

Justin Kuritzkes pen the film. Guadagnino, Zendaya, Amy Pascal, and Rachel O’Connor are producing. Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli, and Kevin Ulrich serve as executive producers. The music outside of that Nelly Furtado trailer score is from the iconic Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross.

Challengers is coming to theaters on April 26.