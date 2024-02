Andre 3000 Reveals He Auditioned for ‘Fast & Furious’ Film but Ludacris Got the Role

Andre 3000 was close to being part of the Fast and Furious franchise. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, 3 Stacks revealed he auditioned around 2 Fast 2 Furious.

“I think Ludacris took the role,” Andre said.” I actually tried out. I tried out for Fast & Furious, and Ludacris actually took the role.”

You can see the moment below.

