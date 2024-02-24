Beyoncé has made her appearance on the country music charts. One of the singles released during the Super Bowl, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” was promoted to country radio and became her first entry to the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

“Texas Hold ‘Em” starts at No. 54 with a 1.1 million audience across 100 stations. According to Billboard, Columbia Nashville emailed the single to country stations.

While some radio stations balked at including Beyoncé’s new single in their rotations, Bo Matthews, program director of KBAY in San Jose, immediately added the single.

“We immediately added it [in] a sub-power rotation, which is where we put top-trending new music,” Matthews said. “I want people to hear it. One of the biggest artists in the world delivered a great country record for us to have fun with, and the song is really good. We are in the business of creating excitement for our listeners and I’m embracing the moment. Plus, there is plenty of room for great artists, even from other genres. It’s a big country tent.”

“Texas Hold ‘Em” also hit No. 38 on the Pop airplay channel.

Beyoncé is receiving pushback from a country radio station after releasing two country singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” after the Super Bowl.

One of the stations, KYKC 100.1 FM in Oklahoma, sent an email response to a listener: “Hi – we do not play Beyoncé’ on KYKC as we are a country music station.”

Beyoncé made the reveal during a Verizon Wireless Super Bowl commercial where she teased various ways to break the Internet or crowd Verizon’s powerful signal. After numerous attempts, Beyoncé demands, “Drop the new music” at the end.

Shortly after, Beyoncé’s social media updated with news of Act II, followed by two new singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” ushering in her country music era.

