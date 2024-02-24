French Montana has just unveiled the much-awaited fifth and final installment of his iconic Mac & Cheese mixtape series, featuring an all-star lineup. The new Mac & Cheese 5 follows his recent hit collaboration “Okay” with Lil Baby, setting the tone for the 21-track project.

Over a decade since the first Mac & Cheese release, Montana has curated a dynamic mixtape showcasing the evolution and impact of the series on the culture. Montana revealed a new artist on the project each week via social media, building anticipation.

Standout collaborations include “Splash Brothers” featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, paying tribute to NBA All-Star guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Other tracks feature Kanye West, Lil Durk, and Brooklyn group 41, who are making waves in the New York drill scene.

The project culminates with the soulful contributions of Jeremih on the track “Goals,” solidifying Mac & Cheese 5 as a must-listen for hip-hop enthusiasts. French Montana continues to leave his mark at the intersection of music and culture with this final chapter of the iconic mixtape series.