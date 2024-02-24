The sixth and final season of Grown-ish, the Black-ish spinoff, is returning to Freeform with most of the original starring cast set to return for the end of a great run. This marks the final season of Grown-ish, and as reported by Shadow and Act, this season will focus on the character Andre Johnson, Jr., aka Junior, played by Marcus Scribner, as he prepares to graduate and become well and growing. Yara Shahidi, stars along with Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Taylor, Justine Skye and Tara Raani.

Guest stars include Malcolm Jamal Warner, who’s playing Doug’s dad, Darnell; Rich Paul, yes that Rich Paul, the super agent, playing himself; and the funny man himself, Druski, who is bringing back his Brock character. They join a star-studded lineup of previously announced guest stars Kelly Rowland, Latto, Lil Yachty, and Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals.

The original cast of Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, and Luka Sabbat will return for the final season.

Advertisement

Show running the final season is Craig Doyle for ABC Signature, which produces the series, along with Kenya Barris, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok, who are all executive producing.

On a brighter note, the final season will celebrate the 100th episode, Episode 613, “California Love,” which premieres on Freeform on April 17.