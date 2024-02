GRAMMY® Award-winning hip-hop artist Lil Durk has unveiled his latest single and music video, “Old Days,” marking a nostalgic turn in his discography.

Durk ignited anticipation across social media platforms by teasing fans with a snippet on Instagram. The track boasts hard-hitting production coupled with melodic verses, allowing Durk to reflect on his journey in the music industry.

You can hear the single below.

