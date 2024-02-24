Netflix’s Strong Black Lead hosted an exclusive “Hey Queen” Dinner on Thursday (Feb. 22) to celebrate Kelly Rowland’s role as the leading actress and co-producer of Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa.

The star-studded event brought together notable attendees such as Victoria Monet, CoCo Jones, Janelle Monae, Jennifer Hudson, Niecy Nash, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Danielle Brooks, Storm Reid, Andra Day, and more to honor Rowland’s contributions to Black cinema and storytelling.

Last week, the Paris Theater in New York City was ablaze with star power as Netflix’s tantalizing new thriller, MEA CULPA, held its much-anticipated premiere. The red carpet was graced by an array of A-list celebrities, including Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes, Nick Sagar, Sean Sagar, Shannon Thornton, Kerry O’Malley, alongside the film’s multifaceted creator, Tyler Perry, and producer Will Areu.

Advertisement

The event saw a dazzling turnout of industry luminaries, with notable personalities such as Michelle Williams, Sherri Shepherd, Tina Knowles, and Solea Pfeiffer adding to the glitz and glamour of the evening.

Mea Culpa is now streaming on Netflix.