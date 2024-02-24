As reported in Variety, A24 has a new trailer for their new action film Civil War, and well, it’s a war! So there’s a President, who’s played by Nick Offerman, a great actor, calling for citizens to arm themselves against “the Florida alliance and the Western forces of Texas and California.” Let’s stop right there. We REALLY need to know how this storyline imagines those three states to secede from the United States of America and engage in a civil war. But I guess we will find out. The new trailer has some pretty intense sequences of battles in the Empire State and our nation’s capital. If you pay attention towards the end, even a rocket is fired at the Lincoln Memorial. Ouch.

Civil War is frontlined by Kirsten Dunst, who plays a war photographer – that makes sense. Can you imagine how many so-called journalists would be running around a war-turned-USA during a crazy near future civil conflict? This ensemble cast includes Offerman, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jesse Plemons, and Sonoya Mizuno. Producing is A24, Gregory Goodman, and Andrew Macdonald with Allon Reich for DNA.

The A24 war film is directed by Alex Garland, who wrote the script. He has good chemistry with A24 after previous films, Ex Machina and Men. He also directed Annihilation and has script writing credits for the classic 28 Days Later, Sunshine, and a cool remake, Dredd, based on the comic and a reboot of the Sylvester Stallone Judge Dredd.

Most A24 films are not particularly wide theatrical releases if you’re unfamiliar. The quality is top-notch but not often plastered on every screen worldwide. But Civil War is hitting theaters everywhere on April 12, and you will even receive some Imax theaters for that added-in face experience.

“I wish you good fortune in the wars to come” … Where’s that from? Spoiler alert. Winter is coming.