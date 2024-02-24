NIKE, Inc. marked a significant milestone this week as it commemorated the fourth year of its Black Community Commitment (BCC), a decade-long, $140 million investment to advance racial equity and combat systemic racism. The company, including Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand, initially announced the BCC in June 2020, reaffirming its longstanding dedication to supporting the Black community and nonprofit organizations at the forefront of the fight for racial equity.

To celebrate the impactful work of BCC’s grantee organizations, NIKE, Inc. hosted a series of events as part of its “Path to Progress” programming in Washington, D.C. The programming included panel discussions featuring Nike leaders and BCC grantees, a special National Museum of African American History and Culture tour, and a marquee conversation among Nike leaders, athletes, and grantee leaders held at the Anacostia Arts Center.

The event’s highlight was unveiling the Nike Social & Community Impact Grantmaking Guide, an open-source playbook designed to empower other companies and funders to engage in community-centered grantmaking rooted in respect and trust. The guide offers insights into Nike’s approach to grantee selection, onboarding, investment management, and transition, emphasizing the importance of collaborative relationship-building in creating systemic change.

Advertisement

Vanessa Garcia-Brito, VP and Chief Social & Community Impact Officer at NIKE, Inc., underscored the pivotal role of authentic relationships in the BCC’s success over the past four years.

“We focused on supporting our grantees in ways that allowed them the space to drive impact where they and the communities they serve needed it most,” Garcia-Brito says. “This philosophy of participatory philanthropy — which leads with collaborative and community-centered giving — has been critical to the success of the BCC and is now central to how we support community organizations overall.”

Through the BCC, NIKE, Inc. has already committed $8.6 million in fiscal year 2024 to support national and local organizations across seven key U.S. cities. Looking ahead, the company remains dedicated to advancing social justice through sport at the local level, believing that increased sports participation can foster inclusive communities and drive progress in all aspects of life.

“I’m proud of the work and commitment Nike has made these past four years,” says John Donahoe, President and CEO, NIKE, Inc. “But without the passion, dedication and hard work of our more than 125 grantees, our investments simply would not drive the impact we jointly aspire to have.”

Over the next six years, Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand will continue supporting Black-led organizations focused on economic justice, education, social justice, and narrative change through the BCC, furthering NIKE, Inc.’s commitment to fostering racial equity and empowerment in communities nationwide.

Learn about the FY24 BCC Grantees here and see images from the event in D.C. below.