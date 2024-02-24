Oh boy, Prime Video set a premiere date for season 4 of their hit series, The Boys.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, go stream previous seasons. ICYMI, The Boys is based on The New York Times’ best-selling comic series by creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The Boys Executive was produced by Ennis and Robertson and was developed for the small screen by Eric Kripke.

“In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power,” the synopsis reads for the eight-episode season. “Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”

The Boys stars genre icon Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season 4 is boarding Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, recently known from The Walking Dead franchise – that should be fun.

Oh, and about that premiere date. The Boys season 4 will kick things off on June 13 with three episodes before resuming a weekly episodic release ending on July 18 with the season finale.