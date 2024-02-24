Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams and Scream IV’s Hayden Panettiere are top-lining Lionsgate’s new film thriller, Amber Alert. Well, that sounds like a thriller, if there ever was one.

So Deadline scooped the exclusive and from the Hollywood media outlet, Amber Alert follows Jaq (Panettiere) on the first day of her new job and Shane (Williams), her ride-share driver for the day. The pair fall into a game of cat and mouse when an Amber Alert for an abducted child goes out, and they find themselves behind the suspected vehicle of the abduction and spring into action so as not to let the suspect escape.

Kerry Bellessa will direct Amber Alert from a script that Joshua Oram and Bellessa penned. Joseph Restaino and Tony Stopperan are producing under Hungry Bull Productions. Also producing are Summer and Kerry Bellessa with Bluefields Entertainment, as well as Leal Naim. Executive producing Amber Alert are Panettiere and Williams.

As we mentioned, Williams stars in the acclaimed comedy Abbott Elementary, which is in its third season on ABC. And get this: he scored a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a TV series musical/comedy or drama. That’s a big deal.

Panettiere came back to the screen after reprising her character in the fan-favorite Scream franchise in Scream IV, which was decent at the box office, earning over $90 million worldwide. Panettiere is a Golden Globe nominee for her role in the series Nashville. Congrats to both, and don’t miss those notifications for Amber Alerts, pun intended.