Trump got real comfortable during his speech at a South Carolina primary rally. As he took the stage, Trump stated the lights were bright, allowing him only to see Black people.

“These lights are so bright in my eyes that I can’t see too many people out there,” Trump said. “I can only see the Black ones; I can’t see the white ones. That’s how far I’ve come. That’s a long way isn’t it? We’ve come a long way together.”

Donald Trump is WILD. pic.twitter.com/XOYJ54OEVT — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) February 24, 2024

According to The Washington Post, the remarks happened at the Black Conservative Federation’s annual awards gala, where he stood with Black leaders, including former Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson.

Also, during his time, Trump revealed he believes he has turned the Black population in his favor by his indictment and being discriminated against.

“When I did the mug shot in Atlanta, that mug shot is number one,” Trump said, highlighting Black people “embraced it more than anyone else,” saying he saw it on t-shirts.

His key statement on stage was: “I’m being indicted for you, the Black population.”