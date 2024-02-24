Wiz Khalifa Says He is ‘Super Hype’ for Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘VULTURES 1’ Success

It’s still Big Taylor Gang for Wiz Khalifa. With Ty Dolla $ign hitting No. 1 on his album with Kanye West, Wiz hit X to salute his friend and frequent collaborator.

“I’m super hype for Ty,” Wiz wrote. “Him and Ye’s album slaps uncontrollably.”

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s VULTURES 1 debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. According to Billboard, the first set of songs from the duo earned 148,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Coming in at No. 2 was Usher’s Coming Home with 91,000 units in the same period.

In an exclusive statement to Complex, Ye simply said of the achievement: “It’s a beautiful time.”

In the tracking week ending Feb. 15, Vultures 1 garnered a total of 148,000 units. Within this figure, streaming equivalent album (SEA) units accounted for 129,000, translating to approximately 167.78 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs. Album sales contributed 18,000 units, while track equivalent album (TEA) units amounted to 1,000.