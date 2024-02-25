In a bold departure from the traditional Fashion Week schedule, Darucci Leathers & Furs closed out NYFW ’24 with a spectacular showcase that left attendees in awe. Held in a secret location, the exclusive event was a testament to the brand’s commitment to redefining luxury in the fashion world.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The evening was magnified by the presence of notable influencers, actors, and industry moguls who gathered to celebrate Darucci’s latest collection. From Daniel Jean, Ms. Emmanuel, Peter Gunz, celebrity publicist Lynn Hobson, celebrity Realtor Jiton Greene, actress Katherine K. Nunez, and actor Tyler Lepley, the event boasted a diverse mix of talents and personalities.

IMG 0731
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
BPS 0475

BPS_0475
BPS 0478

BPS_0478
BPS 0482

BPS_0482
BPS 0503

BPS_0503
BPS 0508

BPS_0508
BPS 0514

BPS_0514
BPS 0527
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
BPS 0512

BPS_0512
BPS 0559

BPS_0559
BPS 0562

BPS_0562
BPS 0565

BPS_0565
BPS 0575

BPS_0575
BPS 0578

BPS_0578

As the runway came to life, models including Tahiry Jose and blogger itsBizkit captivated the audience with their confidence and poise, showcasing Darucci’s latest offerings with unparalleled elegance. The collection, featuring a breathtaking array of coats and furs, highlighted the brand’s exquisite craftsmanship and unwavering dedication to luxury.

Advertisement
IMG 0729
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
BPS 1010

BPS_1010
BPS 0929

BPS_0929
BPS 0880

BPS_0880
BPS 0877

BPS_0877
BPS 0871

BPS_0871
BPS 0867

BPS_0867
BPS 0586
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
BPS 0837

BPS_0837
BPS 0826

BPS_0826
BPS 0796

BPS_0796
BPS 0791

BPS_0791
BPS 0779

BPS_0779
BPS 0768

BPS_0768
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
BPS 0763

BPS_0763
BPS 0756

BPS_0756
BPS 0747

BPS_0747
BPS 0745

BPS_0745
BPS 0736

BPS_0736
BPS 0728

BPS_0728

Front row, music and business mogul 50 Cent watched intently, his presence serving as a testament to the event’s significance in both the fashion and entertainment spheres. His endorsement underscored Darucci’s position as a leader in the luxury fashion industry.

“We had an amazing turnout and time,” reports Brandon Alexander, Darucci’s Marketing Director. His words echoed the sentiment of the evening, reflecting the collective effort that made the event a resounding success.

BPS 0721
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
BPS 0722

BPS_0722
BPS 0717

BPS_0717
BPS 0711

BPS_0711
BPS 0705

BPS_0705
BPS 0700

BPS_0700
BPS 0695

BPS_0695

The choice of a secret location, coupled with the decision to showcase the collection a week after the main Fashion Week festivities, further emphasized Darucci’s commitment to creating an exclusive and unforgettable experience for attendees.

With the support of prominent figures from various sectors and a successful turnout, Darucci Leathers & Furs has set a new benchmark for what a fashion show can be outside the conventional schedule. As the fashion world eagerly anticipates what’s next, Darucci has firmly established itself as a brand that exceeds expectations and continues to push the boundaries of luxury fashion.

Check out more looks from the epic close of NYFW 24′

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
BPS 0663

BPS_0663
BPS 0652

BPS_0652
BPS 0636

BPS_0636
BPS 0631

BPS_0631
BPS 0623

BPS_0623
BPS 0620

BPS_0620
BPS 0616

BPS_0616
BPS 0609

BPS_0609
BPS 0600

BPS_0600
BPS 0598

BPS_0598
BPS 0582

BPS_0582

Photos By: Hector Hernandez

CLICK HERE for more info.